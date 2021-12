Photo : YONHAP News

The average worker in South Korea earned an annual wage of about 38 million won last year.According to the National Tax Service on Wednesday, close to 19-point-five million people filed their taxes last year, up one-point-seven percent from the previous year.Their average annual salary was 38-point-28 million won, up two-point-two percent from 2019. Some 916-thousand people earned more than 100 million won last year, up by seven-point-five percent.Per capita wage was the highest among workers who lived in Sejong City at over 45 million won, followed by Seoul and Ulsan.The number of foreign workers who filed year-end tax adjustments was down seven percent in 2020 at 545-thousand, but their average income jumped more than eight percent to 29-point-four million won.