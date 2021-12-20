Politics UNC Investigating Rule Violations After DMZ Visit by PPP's Yoon

The United Nations Command(UNC) is investigating alleged armistice rule violations in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) following a visit by main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol.



In a press release Wednesday, the UNC said it is aware of unauthorized activities at the Observation Post 241 that were permitted by a frontline division on December 20.



It noted that the division failed to comply with legal directives by putting visitors in military uniforms, effectively marking them as combatants, and allowing personnel not approved by the UNC into the DMZ. It also noted the group had accessed areas outside of the 17 sites designated for civilian entry.



The UNC did not mention Yoon's name but is likely referring to his visit.



On Monday, the presidential candidate had stopped by the observation post of the Army 3rd Infantry Division, otherwise known as the Baekgol Unit, where he encouraged soldiers stationed there.



The UNC Commander has initiated a probe into the incident, the press release said, to determine "the root cause of failure" in order to prevent future breach of the terms of the Korean Armistice Agreement designed to prevent putting civilians under greater risk than is necessary.



The command said when the investigation is complete, it will take actions as appropriate under the Armistice and standing agreements with the South Korean government.