New Animation by Korean American Director Shortlisted for Oscar

Written: 2021-12-22 19:50:43Updated: 2021-12-22 19:56:57

An animated film by Korean American director Erick Oh has been shortlisted for an Oscar. 

Oh's "Namoo" is named in the Animated Short Film category in a list of preliminary candidates announced by the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday. 

The virtual reality animation created in collaboration with Baobab Studios has garnered positive reviews at various film festivals since it was first unveiled at Sundance.

This is Oh's second Oscar recognition. In last year's nomination round, his film "Opera" was nominated as a final candidate but failed to win the award.

"Namoo" will compete against 14 others, including "Bad Seeds," "Only a Child" and "Robin Robin", in the preliminary stage.

Final candidates will be announced on February 8. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 27.
