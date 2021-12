Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) has authorized Pfizer's antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 at home.Pfizer said on Wednesday that the FDA issued an emergency authorization for the pill, called Paxlovid, making it the first oral method to treat COVID-19 at home.The oral drug will reportedly be prescribed for use in adults and children aged 12 and older with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at risk for progression to severe disease or hospitalization.The treatment needs to be taken early to be effective - within five days of the first symptoms.Reuters said the pill provides a potentially important tool in the fight against the fast-spreading omicron variant.An antiviral pill from anotheer U.S. pharmaceutical firm Merck is also soon expected to win emergency FDA authorization for at-home treatment.