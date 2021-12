Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to expand next year's budget for foreign aid to over two trillion won.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government allocated two-point-13 trillion won for the 2022 budget for official development assistance(ODA), up 15-point-three percent from this year.With the budget, a total of 44 organizations will carry out one-thousand-550 ODA projects next year.By region, Asia accounts for 25-point-seven percent of the budget, followed by Africa with 14-point-two percent and Central and South America with five-point-eight percent.The budget decision was made in a virtual meeting of 14 related ministries, the Korea International Cooperation Agency and private experts.