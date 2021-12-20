Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea, China Set to Hold High-Level Strategic Dialogue

Senior diplomats of South Korea and China are set to hold strategic dialogue on Thursday to discuss regional and global issues. 

According to the foreign ministry, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and his Chinese counterpart Le Yucheng will hold the Ninth Strategic Dialogue virtually on Thursday after a four-and-a-half-year hiatus.

In September, the foreign ministers of the two nations agreed to resume the strategic dialogue within this year.  
  
In the planned meeting, the two sides are expected to hold extensive discussions on ways to develop bilateral ties and cooperation on Korean Peninsula, regional and international issues.

The meeting comes amid an intensifying Sino-U.S. dispute with regards to Washington and its allies' diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

While Seoul has yet to make a decision on sending a delegation to the Beijing Games in February, the government said it will consider an appropriate role as the host of the previous 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
