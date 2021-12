Photo : YONHAP News

The daily trading volume at the country's main stock market fell to around ten trillion won in December to hit a 19-month low.According to the Korea Exchange on Thursday, the average daily transactions of the KOSPI market stood at ten-point-six trillion won as of Wednesday in the 16 trading sessions of this month.It marks the lowest since May 2020 when the figure posted nine-point-nine trillion won. Compared with January and February, the December figure halved. It slipped about 15 percent from November.The drop is attributed to individual investors' flight from the local market and turn to U.S. stocks or virtual assets.The average monthly ratio of turnover to market capitalization also dropped to seven-point-26 percent, the lowest since December 2019.