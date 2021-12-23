Daily COVID-19 Patients Fall to 6,919, Critical Patients at 1,083

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported nearly seven-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with critical cases and deaths both hitting new highs.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Thursday that six-thousand-919 infections were reported throughout the previous day, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 589-thousand-978.The daily tally dropped by over 500 from a day ago and by over 700 from a week ago. The drop is likely due to the enhanced social distancing measures, which were enforced from Saturday.However, the number of critically ill patients hit a new high of one-thousand-83, up 20 from the previous day. The figure remained above one-thousand for the third consecutive day.The daily number of deaths surpassed 100 for the first time to hit a record 109, raising the death toll to five-thousand-15. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-85 percent.The number of omicron infections also rose by 12 to 246.