Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Patients Fall to 6,919, Critical Patients at 1,083

Written: 2021-12-23 09:57:39Updated: 2021-12-23 17:05:45

Daily COVID-19 Patients Fall to 6,919, Critical Patients at 1,083

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported nearly seven-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with critical cases and deaths both hitting new highs.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Thursday that six-thousand-919 infections were reported throughout the previous day, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 589-thousand-978.

The daily tally dropped by over 500 from a day ago and by over 700 from a week ago. The drop is likely due to the enhanced social distancing measures, which were enforced from Saturday. 

However, the number of critically ill patients hit a new high of one-thousand-83, up 20 from the previous day. The figure remained above one-thousand for the third consecutive day. 

The daily number of deaths surpassed 100 for the first time to hit a record 109, raising the death toll to five-thousand-15. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-85 percent. 

The number of omicron infections also rose by 12 to 246.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >