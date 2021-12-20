China's Ambassador to N. Korea to Return Home after Delay over COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Li Jinjun will return home after his departure was delayed due to the North's border closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Thursday that Li visited the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang the previous day to meet with Choe Ryong-hae, a member of the North Korean ruling party's politburo presidium before departure. The report did not mention when Li will depart.In the meeting, Choi delivered a message from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the departing envoy.Kim reportedly praised Li's efforts to help develop Sino-North Korea relations, saying that he was very satisfied that bilateral ties have seen vitality in recent years.The return of the Chinese envoy draws attention to whether the North, which has banned Li's return over virus concerns, will resume exchanges of high-level officials with China and other countries.Li served for six years and nine months as the ambassador to North Korea since March 2015, becoming the longest serving Chinese envoy to Pyongyang.