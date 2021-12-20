The Hill Columnist Criticizes Seoul's Push to Declare Formal End to Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. political news outlet The Hill carried a column that harshly criticized the Moon Jae-in administration’s efforts to declare a formal end to the Korean War.The outlet released on Wednesday an opinion piece written by freelance journalist and author Donald Kirk titled “South Korea Isn't Likely to Sign a Peace Treaty- Nor Should It.”Saying a war-ending declaration will only increase tension on the Korean Peninsula, Kirk stated that North Korea is not going to agree to sign the declaration unless the U.S. lifts its sanctions and Seoul and Washington suspend their joint military exercises.Kirk went on to say that the end-of-war agreement “will destroy the historic alliance” between the U.S. and South Korea, adding that the North “would be the sole beneficiary.” He said, “it’s easy to imagine the North building up its forces for potential attacks on the South on its way to placing all of Korea under its own dynastic rule.”Kirk, a long-time Seoul-based correspondent, assessed that China has been slow to express full support for a declaration but now is tentatively putting on a show of endorsing it.