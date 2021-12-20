Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

The Hill Columnist Criticizes Seoul's Push to Declare Formal End to Korean War

Written: 2021-12-23 11:35:15Updated: 2021-12-23 15:39:56

The Hill Columnist Criticizes Seoul's Push to Declare Formal End to Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. political news outlet The Hill carried a column that harshly criticized the Moon Jae-in administration’s efforts to declare a formal end to the Korean War. 

The outlet released on Wednesday an opinion piece written by freelance journalist and author Donald Kirk titled “South Korea Isn't Likely to Sign a Peace Treaty- Nor Should It.”

Saying a war-ending declaration will only increase tension on the Korean Peninsula, Kirk stated that North Korea is not going to agree to sign the declaration unless the U.S. lifts its sanctions and Seoul and Washington suspend their joint military exercises. 

Kirk went on to say that the end-of-war agreement “will destroy the historic alliance” between the U.S. and South Korea, adding that the North “would be the sole beneficiary.” He said, “it’s easy to imagine the North building up its forces for potential attacks on the South on its way to placing all of Korea under its own dynastic rule.”

Kirk, a long-time Seoul-based correspondent, assessed that China has been slow to express full support for a declaration but now is tentatively putting on a show of endorsing it.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >