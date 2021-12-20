Sports Men's Hockey Team Defeats Japan to Win 6th Asian Champions Trophy

The men's national hockey team had a come-from-behind victory against Japan at the annual Asian championship tournament after tying just before the end of the fourth quarter.



South Korea won the final match of the Sixth Men's Asian Champions Trophy held in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Wednesday, defeating Japan 4-2 in a shoot-out after reaching a 3-3 tie.



It is the first time South Korea won the championship among Asia's hockey powerhouses. The country's highest achievement until now was ranking fourth in 2016.



The shoot-out followed a dramatic tie goal from a penalty corner with only six seconds left in the fourth quarter. Jang Jong-hyun was named the tournament's highest scorer with a total of ten goals.



The latest feat has opened up the possibility for the men's team to secure a ticket to the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.