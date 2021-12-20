Credit Card Commission Rates to Be Reduced for Small Businesses

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the government decided to lower credit card processing fees for small businesses in a bid to ease their burdens amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.Following a meeting on Thursday, the DP and Financial Services Commission(FSC) agreed to lower the commission rate from zero-point-eight to zero-point-five percent for small stores with annual sales of less than 300 million won.Those with annual sales of 300 to 500 million won will see the rate reduced from one-point-three to one-point-one percent, and those in the 500 million to one billion won group will go from one-point-four to one-point-25 percent.Businesses with up to three billion won in annual sales will have the commission rate cut from one-point-six to one-point-five percent. The government expects around 96 percent of affiliated stores to benefit from the fee reduction.The two sides will also form a task force centered around the FSC to seek ways to improve coexistence between the businesses, credit card companies and consumers.