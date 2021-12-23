Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Loans by Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19 Jump Over 14%

Written: 2021-12-23 13:20:23Updated: 2021-12-23 16:17:58

Loans by Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19 Jump Over 14%

Photo : YONHAP News

Loans taken out by small business owners significantly impacted by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic expanded more than 14 percent in the past year.

According to data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Thursday, loans taken out by small businesses amounted to 887-point-five trillion won as of late September, up 14-point-two percent from a year earlier.

The increase in loans among the businesses was faster than the on-year ten-percent jump in total household loans.

A business owner held an average 350 million won in loans, quadruple that of the average 90 million won by a general loan seeker.

As of the third quarter, 578-point-one trillion won were bank loans, while 309-point-five trillion won were loans from non-bank financial institutions. The increase in loans from non-bank lenders jumped 19-point-eight percent on-year, higher than eleven-point-three percent growth in bank loans.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >