Court Sentences PPP Candidate’s Mother-in-Law to 1 Year in Prison for Forgery

Written: 2021-12-23 14:49:07Updated: 2021-12-23 14:59:02

Court Sentences PPP Candidate’s Mother-in-Law to 1 Year in Prison for Forgery

Photo : YONHAP News

A district court on Thursday sentenced the mother-in-law of People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol to one year in prison for forging a proof of balance document while making a land purchase.

In handing down the sentence to the woman surnamed Choi, the Uijeongbu District Court said the large sum of money noted in the forged document was taken into account. It added that Choi generated a sizable profit after acquiring the property under a borrowed name.

The court, however, did not put Choi behind bars after she confessed to forgery and in consideration of her old age and poor health.

Choi was indicted for colluding with a person surnamed An while buying land in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, between April and October 2013, falsely stating that there was 34-point-seven billion won in a bank account.

Choi was also charged for signing a contract under borrowed names, including that of An's son-in-law.

Choi is awaiting an appeals court ruling on a separate conviction for helping establish a nursing home with three others in 2013 without a medical license and accepting billions of won in state subsidies for its operation until 2015.
