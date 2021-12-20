Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

N. Korea GDP Shrank 4.5% in 2020, Trade Dropped by over 73%

Written: 2021-12-23 14:56:00Updated: 2021-12-23 15:10:28

N. Korea GDP Shrank 4.5% in 2020, Trade Dropped by over 73%

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s economy shrank by four-point-five percent last year with its trade volume slashed by over 70 percent as the reclusive state was seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statistics Korea said Thursday that North Korea's gross domestic product(GDP) dropped by four-point-five percent in 2020 from 2019, posting the largest contraction since 1997. 

The agriculture fisheries sector dropped seven-point-six percent, while the mining and manufacturing industries and the service sector contracted five-point-nine and four percent, respectively.

North Korea's nominal GDP stands at 34-point-seven trillion won, which is one-56th of South Korea's, and its gross national income(GNI) per capita is 27 times lower than that of the South.

Trade volume dropped by over 73 percent, hitting the lowest level since 1990.

Statistics Korea cited COVID-19, a long monsoon season and typhoons on top of stifling sanctions, as some of the reasons behind Pyongyang's record low growth.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >