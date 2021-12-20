Lee Jae-myung, Lee Nak-yon to Co-Lead Committee, Yoon Appeals to Southern Voters

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Party(DP) Lee Jae-myung will co-lead a new committee devoted to national vision with the party's former leader Lee Nak-yon.The former prime minister made the announcement Thursday after holding a luncheon with the presidential candidate, saying he will work with Lee for the victory of the Democratic Party.Lee Nak-yon competed against the former Gyeonggi governor in the DP's presidential primary but conceded his defeat in October.Meanwhile, presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Yoon Suk Yeol, who is touring the Jeolla region, vowed government support to turn the city of Gwangju into a hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.He also addressed local issues, pledging his push for the successful relocation of a military airport and speedy construction of a highway connecting the city to Daegu.