S. Korea to Expand Future-Oriented Cooperation With US

South Korea will expand cooperation with the U.S. in supply chains and future technologies, while elevating relations with China as they mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.In a written policy report for 2022 submitted to President Moon Jae-in Thursday, the foreign ministry said it will boost cooperation with the U.S. in future technologies such as artificial intelligence(AI), bio and space technologies.It will also further develop the South Korea-U.S. alliance for regional and global peace. The ministry plans to strengthen high-level communication and seek reciprocal solutions to bilateral military issues.With China, the ministry plans to seize the 30th anniversary as an opportunity to boost the strategic partnership, aiming to restore cultural exchanges that were hampered by China's technical ban over the THAAD deployment.The report also said Korea will seek future-oriented cooperation with countries beyond Northeast Asia, namely Southeast Asian and African nations, as well as with Latin America and the Middle East.