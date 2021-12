Photo : Getty Images Bank

The top court, for the first time, has ruled that grandparents can adopt their grandchild, even though the biological parents are still alive, if it is deemed beneficial to the child.The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a lower court ruling that did not permit two grandparents to adopt their grandchild, and sent the case to the Ulsan District Court.Ten of the justices ruled that such an adoption can be permitted when a child's biological parents fail to meet childcare duties or when the adoption is deemed fit for the child's welfare.The top court also laid out conditions, which include the grandparents' intent to form a parental relationship with the child, and a careful review on whether the adoption is for the permanent protection of the child.