Seoul Delivers Concerns as Tokyo Proceeds with Plan to Release Radioactive Water

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry has delivered Seoul’s concerns to Tokyo after the operator of a tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant filed for approval of its initial plans to release of radioactive water into the ocean.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, Lee Tong-q, Director-General for Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Scientific Affairs, on Wednesday summoned Daisuke Namioka, minister of economic affairs at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, and lodged concerns over Japan's moves.Lee also delivered a diplomatic letter conveying South Korea’s stance on the matter.Japanese media outlets reported that the Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) applied for approval from the Nuclear Regulation Authority(NRA) on Tuesday of its plan to release water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.A senior Seoul official said the Foreign Ministry will continue necessary communication and discussions on the issue with related ministries, as well as with the international community including the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA).