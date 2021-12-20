S. Korea, China Discuss Olympics, Bilateral Ties in Strategic Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior diplomats of South Korea and China held talks and agreed on the importance of high-level exchanges for the development of bilateral ties between the two nations.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and his Chinese counterpart Le Yucheng sat down for the Ninth Strategic Dialogue on Thursday, held online after a four-and-a-half-year hiatus.The ministry said the two sides held in-depth discussions on bilateral ties and cooperation on Korean Peninsula, regional and international issues.The diplomats assessed that the two nations have seen development in their relations in various aspects including high-level exchanges, economy and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.The Chinese foreign ministry also said the two sides agreed to continue to develop bilateral relations in high-level exchanges and working-level cooperation as next year marks the 30th anniversary of the two nations forging diplomatic ties.The Beijing Winter Olympics were also mentioned in the meeting. Le talked about Beijing's preparations to host the Games set for February, and Choi expressed Seoul's hope that the event will be held safely and successfully.