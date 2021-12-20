Moon Likely to Grant Pardon for Ex-Pres. Park

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is likely to grant a pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who has been behind bars for corruption since March 2017.A senior official in the ruling bloc told Yonhap News on Friday that Park is included on a list of people who will be granted pardons.Park, who was put in prison on March 31, 2017, is serving a combined 22-year prison term for abuse of power, bribery and embezzlement.The justice ministry has been negative about pardoning the former president and the presidential office has denied media speculation, saying that the issue has never been discussed. President Moon also dismissed the possibility early this year.However, Moon appears to have changed his mind as Park's illness took a sudden turn for the worse recently. Park has been treated and hospitalized multiple times due to chronic shoulder and lower back pain. In 2019, she underwent shoulder surgery.