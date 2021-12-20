BOK Hints at Additional Rate Hikes Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea(BOK) said on Friday that it will continue to adjust the extent of its loose monetary policy "appropriately" next year to deal with inflation and financial imbalances, hinting at additional rate hikes.In a report laying out the direction of its monetary policy for 2022, the central bank projected the economy will grow over three percent next year as well, but uncertainties remain high due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The central bank forecast consumer prices will continue to grow in the two-percent range next year amid soaring inflation around the world, with the core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, expected to climb to around two percent.In light of the projections, the BOK said it will properly adjust the key rate next year to stabilize and keep the inflation rate within the target level and ease risks of financial imbalances.