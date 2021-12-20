COVAX Allocates Additional Vaccine Doses for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution program, has assigned about one-point-three million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea in its latest distribution plan.According to Radio Free Asia on Friday, COVAX allocated a total of over eight-point-11 million doses for North Korea by adding about one-point-29 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine recently.The newly added amount is enough to inoculate over four million people, or 16 percent of the country's total population. However, North Korea has yet to accept the vaccines.A spokesperson for GAVI, a vaccine alliance that helps run COVAX, reportedly said that they are continuing consultation with North Korea to enable the distribution.North Korea has turned down several previous offers of vaccines, but appears to have accepted the latest offer given the COVAX allocated additional doses. When allocating additional vaccines, COVAX said that countries that do not want vaccine offers would be excluded in the distribution plan.