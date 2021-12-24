Ex-President Park Geun-hye Granted Presidential Pardon

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in granted a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who has served four years and nine months of her combined 22-year prison term.Park was included on a list of three-thousand-94 recipients of special pardons, commutations and restoration of rights that the government announced on Friday ahead of the new year. The directive will be effective next Friday.Park has been behind bars since March 31, 2017 for abuse of power, bribery and embezzlement.The government said the pardons were carried out to unite the nation by surmounting an unfortunate history and to create an opportunity to take a step forward into the future by overcoming a pan-national crisis due to the pandemic through unity.In a briefing, Justice Minister Park Beom-gye said Park's declining health was also a "very important" factor.President Moon also restored the rights of Han Myung-sook, who served as prime minister during the liberal Roh Moo-hyun administration. This means she’ll be eligible to run for office. Initially, she had been ineligible until 2027.The former prime minister was released from prison in August 2017 after completing a two-year prison sentence for receiving slush funds.Former President Lee Myung-bak, who’s serving a 17-year prison sentence for bribery and embezzlement, was not among the recipients of special pardons.