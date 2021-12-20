Former Lawmaker Lee Seok-ki Released from Prison on Parole

Photo : YONHAP News

Former lawmaker Lee Seok-ki of the now-defunct Unified Progressive Party was released from prison on parole on Friday.Lee, who was sentenced to a total nine years and eight months in prison for attempting to instigate a rebellion and embezzlement, was released eight years and three months into his term.As he stepped out of the Daejeon Correctional Institution, Lee said the barbaric political act that puts someone away for a long time for saying a few words must never happen again.Asked to comment on former President Park Geun-hye receiving a special pardon, the former legislator said he cannot help but wonder whether fairness and justice exist.Lee was indicted in September 2013, when Park was in office, for colluding with Pyongyang in plotting to overthrow the government in Seoul, and ordered that his party disband.In 2015, however, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that acquitted Lee of the conspiracy charge. Still, it did find him guilty of violating the National Security Law by instigating an armed rebellion, and sentenced him to nine years in prison. Lee was given an additional eight-month sentence in 2019 for embezzling from a public relations firm that he ran.