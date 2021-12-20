Pres. Moon Pardoned Ex-Pres. Park Due to Her Health

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said he decided to grant a pardon to former President Park Geun-hye after taking her deteriorating health into consideration.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee quoted the president as saying on Friday that he hopes the pardon will extend beyond differences of opinion to usher in an era of unity and integration.Moon said that the nation needs to move beyond the pains of the past to head toward a new era, stressing that now is the time to join forces for the future rather than argue and be mired in the past.In particular, the president stressed that national unity and a humble engagement are more urgent than ever given the numerous challenges faced by the nation.Park has been treated and hospitalized multiple times during her prison term due to chronic shoulder and lower back pain. In 2019, she underwent shoulder surgery. Since Wednesday, she has been hospitalized at the Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul.