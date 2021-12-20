BTS Tops Oricon Chart's Annual Sales Ranking, First for Overseas Group

Photo : YONHAP News

BTS has become the first overseas group to top Japan's Oricon chart's annual sales ranking.Oricon unveiled on Friday its annual rankings for 2021 and placed the South Korean septet at the top of “artist sales” which ranks artists by the sales of their singles, albums, DVDs and streaming content.Oricon said on its website that BTS is the first non-Japanese artist to top the artist sales category’s total ranking chart. The group also topped Oricon’s singles ranking and albums ranking chart.When estimating sales from December 28 of last year to December 20 of this year, the group’s most popular album in Japan was “BTS, the Best" which sold 993-thousand copies, or more than any other album in Japan this year. It marked the first time an overseas group claimed the honor.Through its agency, BTS thanked Oricon for the honor and expressed gratitude to its fans for providing continuous love and support.