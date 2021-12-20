Rival Parties Give Mixed Reactions to Ex-Pres. Park's Pardon

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties gave mixed reactions to a special pardon granted on Friday for former President Park Geun-hye, who is currently serving a 22-year prison term on corruption charges.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said he understands President Moon Jae-in's anguish in striving for national unity and respects his decision, but that Park must sincerely apologize to the people.DP leader Song Young-gil similarly said he and his party respect the president's carefully considered decision, which falls within his constitutional authority. However, other members of the party expressed opposition.The main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl said the pardon was late, but he welcomes it, adding that he hopes Park recovers her health soon.The PPP issued a statement, welcoming the pardon, before pledging to work harder towards national unity.PPP Rep. Hong Joon-pyo criticized the administration for granting Park a pardon, but not one to her conservative predecessor Lee Myung-bak, also imprisoned for corruption, in an alleged bid to divide opposition supporters.Minor Justice Party presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung, on the other hand, expressed deep regret, saying the pardons of former presidents Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo distorted history rather than achieve national unity.Minor People's Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo suggested that the pardon may be an attempt to draw attention away from the parole release of a former member of the now-disbanded minor opposition Unified Progressive Party Lee Seok-ki.