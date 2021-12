Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Park Geun-hye, who has been serving a 22-year prison term for corruption, expressed gratitude toward President Moon Jae-in and his administration for granting her a special pardon.In a statement through her lawyer Yoo Young-ha on Friday, Park apologized to the public for causing great concern, while thanking her supporters.She then expressed deep gratitude toward Moon and the government for making the difficult decision, saying she will focus on her recuperation.While Park is expected to receive care at a local hospital for some time, Yoo declined to elaborate on her health status or plans after being discharged.Asked about Park's possible return to politics, Yoo said Park will focus on her recovery for now and has expressed intent not to meet with any politicians during her convalescence at the hospital.