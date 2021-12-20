Japan Won't Send Gov't Delegation to 2022 Beijing Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan announced it will not send a government delegation to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, in an apparent move to follow the U.S. in diplomatically boycotting in protest of China's human rights abuses.At a press conference on Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tokyo will instead send three Olympics figures, including Seiko Hashimoto, a House of Councillors lawmaker and president of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics organizing committee.Japanese athletes are expected to take part in the Olympic Games in February.The government spokesperson said Tokyo believes that the universal values of freedom, respect for basic human rights and rule of law must also be guaranteed in China and that the position was delivered to Beijing through various channels.The Fumio Kishida Cabinet reportedly came under pressure from hardliners within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for a diplomatic boycott. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is believed to have urged Kishida to make an announcement during their meeting on Thursday.