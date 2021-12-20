Civic Groups Denounce Ruling on Recorded Testimony of Underage Sex Crime Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Women's rights groups have criticized a Constitutional Court ruling that found unconstitutional a legal clause that acknowledges recorded files of underage sexual violence victims as court evidence.Several groups, including Korea Women's Hot Line and Lawyers for a Democratic Society, held a press conference outside the court Friday and denounced the verdict as a "regression of history."A provision from a special law on the punishment of sexual violence had acknowledged recorded testimony submitted by underage victims as evidence that can be used in court without having them to testify.The court found that clause unconstitutional on Thursday in a six to three vote, saying it infringes on the defense rights of the accused.Women's groups argued the provision was introduced to spare victims from repeatedly recounting their experience and to prevent secondary damage that can occur during testifying and cross-examination.They said the latest decision goes against changes of the time that focus on the protection of victims rights, and is feared to justify and tolerate attacks on victims.