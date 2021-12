Photo : YONHAP News

More than half of one-person households consisted of unmarried people last year.According to data from Statistics Korea on Friday, there were six-point-64 million one-person households in 2020, taking up 31-point-seven percent of the total.Of the one-person households, three-point-34 million, or 50-point-three percent, were of unmarried people. That is six-point-four percentage points higher than 43-point-eight percent from five years earlier.The largest share of one-person households, at 20-point-two percent, were of people under age 29, followed by 18-point-one percent, that were of people aged 70 or older.Fifty-three-point-three percent of one-person households covered living expenses from monthly salaries.Among those aged 60 or older, about 33-point-six percent said their income came from various channels, while 21-point-one percent cited state subsidies.