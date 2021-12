Photo : YONHAP News

The government will expand key economic and security-related items subject to supply monitoring to include those from defense, space, transportation and energy sectors.At a special task force meeting led by First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-won on Friday, the government decided to double the current list of around 100 items.As for 20 priority items, including urea water solution, magnesium and neodymium, the government will come up with customized measures to diversify their import routes and to expand domestic production.A month has passed since operating an early warning system(EWS) for some four-thousand items with heavy reliance on specific countries, officials have assessed that there is no particular issue regarding overall supply.