Civic Groups Condemn Ex-Pres. Park's Special Pardon

Written: 2021-12-24 15:39:58Updated: 2021-12-24 15:55:53

Photo : YONHAP News

Civic groups and labor organizations have denounced a special pardon granted to former President Park Geun-hye.

The People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy said in a statement that Park allowed her confidante, who did not hold official title, to intervene in state affairs and misused several billion won in funds from the National Intelligence Service.

The group said she also took bribes from conglomerates and received a 22-year sentence for the grave crimes. It added that if her deteriorating health is a concern, a stay of sentencing may have been more appropriate, rather than a pardon.

The group said the presidential pardon is politically motivated ahead of a presidential election and has little to do with social unity.

The Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice also condemned the move, citing the lack of social consensus and saying the public wants a fair execution of law.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions noted that Park served less than a quarter of her sentence while the families of Sewol ferry disaster victims said her pardon is a betrayal to citizens who held candlelight protests against her administration.
