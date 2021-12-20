N. Korea Launches New 12,000 Ton Cargo Ship

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said it held a ceremony to commission its brand new 12-thousand ton cargo ship named "Jangsoosan."The state-run Korean Central News Agency said Friday the vessel built at Ryongnam Shipyard in Nampo was launched Thursday with engineers and government officials in attendance, including ruling Workers Party secretary O Su-yong.In a message of gratitude, the party's Central Committee said the achievement that took place not at a proper construction base, but at a repair factory is a proud result of infinite patriotism and the spirit of self-rehabilitation.It said the vessel is a precious foundation to further advance the country's maritime transport industry.Jangsoosan is considered fairly large in size as the largest ship owned by the regime, the Wise Honest, which was seized by the U.S. over sanctions violation was around 17-thousand tons.It's the first time for the North Korean media to report on the launch of a major cargo ship since "Jaryok" set sail in 2017.