BTS' Suga Tests Positive for COVID-19 Upon Arrival from U.S.

Photo : YONHAP News

BTS member Suga has tested positive for COVID-19.The South Korean band’s agency, Big Hit Music, said on Friday that the 28-year-old rapper and songwriter was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier in the day, after taking a polymerase chain reaction(PCR) test upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport on Thursday.The breakthrough infection is the first time any member of the seven-member mega group has tested positive for the virus. He had tested negative in a PCR test he received just before his departure from the U.S.The agency said Suga has been in isolation since taking the test and did not come in contact with any other band members.According to the agency, Suga had stayed on in the U.S. for personal schedules after BTS concerts in Los Angeles, which ran through December 2 and was the last to return. Each member of the group went through, are are still undergoing, their mandatory 10-day quarantine immediately upon arrival