PPP Candidate Pledges 100,000 Public Rental Homes Annually

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to supply 100-thousand new public rental housings every year to ease economic challenges faced by long-standing tenants.In his social media on Friday, Yoon unveiled his latest campaign pledge to create a country where everyone can live in a warm and clean house and to build an annual average of 100-thousand public rental houses to help achieve the goal.He said shabby public rental homes built at least 30 years ago will be refurbished through renovations or other means while meeting demands for more roomy public housing.Yoon also promised tax benefits for private rental house developers who rent 30 percent of their real estate to low-income families at two thirds of the market prices or lower.People without regular and stable residences such as those living in makeshift shacks and plastic covered greenhouses and will be eligible for interest-free loans for moving expenses and to rent better houses, he said.