DP Candidate Pledges Partial Voluntary Military Service System

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has pledged to introduce a partial voluntary military service system.Lee announced a five-point pledge regarding military reform on Friday, including the voluntary system, in which those conscripted are offered a chance to work as high-tech specialists and non-commissioned combat officers instead of being assigned to conventional military bases.He said these officers will be deployed to technology-intensive smart military bases along with civilian workers armed with similar expertise.The DP candidate also said he will seek to downsize the number of field soldiers to 150-thousand within his presidential term if elected while increasing the number of non-commissioned combat officers and civilian workers by 50-thousand, each.He also pledged to raise soldiers’ monthly wages to two million won or more by 2027, to advance weapons systems and to create an organization on military reform under the presidential office.