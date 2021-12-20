Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Candidate Pledges Partial Voluntary Military Service System

Written: 2021-12-24 19:37:53Updated: 2021-12-24 19:44:28

DP Candidate Pledges Partial Voluntary Military Service System

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has pledged to introduce a partial voluntary military service system. 

Lee announced a five-point pledge regarding military reform on Friday, including the voluntary system, in which those conscripted are offered a chance to work as high-tech specialists and non-commissioned combat officers instead of being assigned to conventional military bases. 

He said these officers will be deployed to technology-intensive smart military bases along with civilian workers armed with similar expertise. 

The DP candidate also said he will seek to downsize the number of field soldiers to 150-thousand within his presidential term if elected while increasing the number of non-commissioned combat officers and civilian workers by 50-thousand, each. 

He also pledged to raise soldiers’ monthly wages to two million won or more by 2027, to advance weapons systems and to create an organization on military reform under the presidential office.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >