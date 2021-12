Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases fell below six thousand on Friday while the number of critical cases reached yet another high.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday five-thousand-842 new infections were reported throughout Friday, including 75 from overseas.Over 42-hundred of the domestic cases come from the capital region including more than 21-hundred in Seoul and close to 17-hundred in Gyeonggi Province.Eighty-one more omicron cases have been confirmed, raising that total to 343.The number of patients in serious or critical condition has hit another record of one-thousand-105.Friday also saw 105 fatalities, raising the accumulated death toll to five-thousand-176. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-86 percent.On the vaccination front, 82-point-four percent of the population have received two doses and 29-point-four percent a booster shot.