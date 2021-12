Photo : YONHAP News

In a Christmas message Saturday, President Moon Jae-in offered comfort to everyone suffering during the pandemic, including those who are ill or have lost loved ones.In a social media post, he promised efforts to make the world a more caring and warmer place and wished everyone a merry Christmas as they look out for one another and spread hope.Moon said we are headed toward the light, and that he would strive to make the world a warmer place.