Photo : YONHAP News

The latest film in the Spider-Man series has become the number one hit movie in South Korea this year.According to Sony Pictures, distributor of the superhero flick, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" drew four-point-17 million moviegoers as of 7 a.m. Saturday, outpacing Korean film "Escape from Mogadishu" released in July, which attracted three-point-six million spectators."Spider-Man" hit theaters on December 15 and reached the four million mark in just eleven days, the shortest time in the pandemic era. "Deliver Us From Evil" reached four million attendance in 18 days last year.Other blockbusters including "The King's Man" and "The Matrix Resurrections" are also screening, but "Spider-Man," starring Tom Holland, is topping the box office with advance ticket sales of 72-point-nine percent.