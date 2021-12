Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a luncheon with the heads of major conglomerates on Monday, according to the presidential office.Those to be invited include Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and the leaders of KT, LG, SK, POSCO and Hyundai Motor Group, all of which took part in a government-led job creation project for young people.The last time the president met with conglomerate chiefs was six months ago in June.On Monday, Moon is expected to thank the firms for participating in the Youth Hope ON project and ask for their continued effort to make jobs.It will also be the first time Moon has met with Lee Jae-yong since the Samsung heir was released from prison on parole in August.