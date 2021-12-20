Presidential Candidates Share Christmas Messages

Photo : KBS News

Candidates running for next year's presidential election shared their message to the people of South Korea on Christmas day.In a social media post made Saturday, the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung said that he would strive to secure people's basic economic rights so that no one has to worry about their livelihood.The main opposition People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol said on social media that he prayed for small business owners, medical staff, and all Koreans fighting against the pandemic to overcome the crisis.Sim Sang-jung from the Justice Party said that she wishes for a world where truth wins over lies, life comes ahead of profit, and justice is defended, and promised to do her best to become the light of hope.People Party's Ahn Cheol-soo, after attending a church service in Busan, said he wishes for unity among the Korean people. He promised to fight to end the pandemic as soon as possible once he becomes president so that families can come together and business owners can do business without worries.