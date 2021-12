Photo : YONHAP News

Five to 15 centimeters of heavy snow is forecast in the west coast of Jeolla Province and Jeju Island through Sunday.Some coastal areas of the Jeolla region could see up to 20 centimeters of snow and mountainous areas on Jeju up to 50 centimeters.Cold wave alerts have been issued in most parts of the country and temperatures will further dip.Sunday morning lows will be two to seven degrees lower than Saturday, ranging from minus six to minus 20 nationwide, with minus 16 degrees Celsius expected in Seoul.Afternoon highs will be similar to Saturday, ranging from minus seven to plus two degrees, with minus six forecast in Seoul.High waves of two to five meters are expected across the southern and western seas.