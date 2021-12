Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow advisories and warnings that had been put in place for the eastern part of Gangwon Province have all been lifted.The Gangwon Regional Office of Meteorology said it would lift all heavy snow advisories for cities including Gangneung and Sokcho, and warnings for the mountainous regions and parts of Samcheok city, as of 7 a.m. Saturday.The eastern part of Gangwon Province saw heavy snow overnight, with Sokcho recording 55-point-nine centimeters, Jumunjin 42-point-seven centimeters, and Yangyang 33 centimeters.Authorities called for caution while driving as the freezing temperatures are expected to continue.