Photo : YONHAP News

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients stood at 82-point-two percent in the capital area as of 5 p.m. Friday, according to health authorities.The rate is 79-point-three percent in Seoul, 84 in Gyeonggi Province and over 87 in Incheon. The nationwide figure stands at 77 percent.Out of over one thousand semi-intensive care beds, 690, or nearly 69 percent, are in use.Sixty-three percent of beds are occupied at infectious disease hospitals and 56 percent at 90 COVID-19 treatment centers across the country.Meanwhile, 32-thousand-660 patients are being treated at home.One-hundred-62 people have been waiting for at least a day to be hospitalized in the capital area, while 80 people are awaiting vacancies at treatment centers.