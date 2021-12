Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop band BTS' members RM and Jin have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.According to the band's agency Big Hit Music, RM and Jin were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Saturday evening.The two returned home on December 17 after a concert in Los Angeles late last month and early this month.RM had been in self-isolation at home and tested positive for the virus in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before being released from quarantine.Jin reportedly had cold symptoms and took the PCR test on Saturday. The agency said he has mild fever and is receiving treatment at home.The news comes a day after another BTS member Suga tested positive.