Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the splinter minor Open Democratic Party have announced an agreement on their merger ahead of next year's presidential election.DP Chair Song Young-gil and the splinter party's head Choe Kang-wook, signed the deal on Sunday at the National Assembly.As conditions for the agreement, the two sides agreed to seek an open nomination system for proportional representation parliamentary seats and a system to allow citizens to recall lawmakers.To pursue those tasks, the two parties agreed to form a special political reform committee.For social reforms, they agreed to seek to strip the prosecution of its investigative rights and set up a real estate market oversight organization.DP Rep. Woo Sang-ho said that the agreement has to go through internal procedures of both parties to become effective.