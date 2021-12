Photo : KBS News

The cold wave will continue to grip the nation on Sunday, with heavy snow forecast for Jeju Island and parts of the nation.According to the weather agency, mountain areas on Jeju Island are expected to see over 40 centimeters of snow until Monday, with heavy snow advisories issued for the island.Coastal areas of South Jeolla Province could see over 15 centimeters of snow and the inland areas of the Jeolla region and the west coast areas of South Chungcheong Province could witness up to eight centimeters.The cold wave is expected to let up from Monday afternoon, with morning lows on Monday forecast to rise by one to four degrees Celsius from Sunday.Afternoon highs are predicted to rise by four to seven degrees to hit minus two to five degrees on Monday.