Moon: Defense Capabilities Not Just to Deter N. Korea Threats

President Moon Jae-in reportedly said that South Korea needs defense capabilities not just to deter North Korean threats, but to keep the autonomy of the country, which is positioned between great powers.Senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun said in a posting on Facebook on Sunday, that President Moon made the remarks during a meeting with his aides on November 27.Park said the remarks came while the president commented on the Navy's project to secure a light aircraft carrier, for which the National Assembly approved a related budget recently.Moon also stressed that enhancing defense capabilities is directly linked to the country's economy.Park said that Moon has steadily emphasized the importance of defense cooperation with other countries, and assessed that it is meaningful that the country became an arms exporter, with its arms exports surpassing its imports.